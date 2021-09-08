Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 762 new Covid-19 cases, of which 102 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,13,567. Active caseload in the state now stands at 6,853.

Odisha also reported eight (08) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 8,070 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Wednesday morning. The state had reported seven (07) Covid-19 fatalities Tuesday.

Dhenkanal and Khurda districts reported highest deaths (two each), followed by Angul, Balasore, Keonjhar and Koraput districts (one each).

Out of the 762 new infections, 443 were reported from quarantine centres while 319 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 638 cases of coronavirus infections Tuesday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 314 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 119 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Mayurbhanj (29), Sundargarh (26), Jagatsinghpur (24), Kendrapara (21), Angul (20), Jajpur (19), Balasore (17), Puri (16), Bargarh (13), Bhadrak and Dhenkanal (nine each), Keonjhar and Sambalpur (seven each), Koraput and Rayagada (six each), Ganjam and Jharsuguda (four each), Nayagarh, Nuapada and Subarnapur (three each), Bolangir and Nabarangpur (two each) and Deogarh, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Malkangiri (one each).

The State Pool reported 74 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,85,99,037 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 801.

PNN