Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 779 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, of which 105 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,05,654. Active caseload in the state now stands at 7,996.

Odisha also reported 68 new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 7,765 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Saturday morning. The state had reported 69 Covid-19 fatalities Friday.

Cuttack reported highest 25 deaths. It was followed by Kendrapara and Khurda districts (seven each), Jagatsinghpur (six), Angul and Mayurbhanj districts (five each), Balasore, Bhadrak and Dhenkanal districts (three each), Nayagarh (two) and Boudh and Puri districts (one each).

Out of the 779 new infections, 454 were reported from quarantine centres while 325 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 816 cases of coronavirus infections Friday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 259 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 84 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (20), Balasore (59), Bargarh (5), Bhadrak (15), Bolangir (3), Boudh (2), Deogarh (9), Dhenkanal (9), Gajapati (1), Ganjam (8), Jagatsinghpur (31), Jajpur (34), Jharsuguda (7), Kalahandi (1), Kandhamal (5), Kendrapara (21), Keonjhar (15), Koraput (3), Malkangiri (6), Mayurbhanj (27), Nayagarh (18), Nuapada (2), Puri (39), Rayagada (4), Sambalpur (13), Subarnapur (2) and Sundargarh (20).

The State Pool reported 57 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,78,78,694 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 986.

PNN