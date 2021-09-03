Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 849 new Covid-19 cases, of which 120 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,10,072. Active caseload in the state now stands at 7,345.

Odisha also reported seven (07) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 8,035 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Friday morning. The state had reported six (06) Covid-19 fatalities Thursday.

Ganjam reported highest deaths (two). It was followed by Balasore, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara and Puri districts (one each).

Out of the 849 new infections, 495 were reported from quarantine centres while 354 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 754 cases of coronavirus infections Thursday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 341 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 117 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Balasore (51), Jajpur (32), Puri (31), Dhenkanal (26), Mayurbhanj (21), Angul (20), Sundargarh (18), Sambalpur (16), Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar and Rayagada (12 each), Bhadrak (11), Kendrapara (nine), Deogarh (eight), Nayagarh (seven), Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur (four each), Bargarh and Subarnapur (three each) and Boudh, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal and Malkangiri (one each).

The State Pool reported 78 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,82,72,223 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 738.

