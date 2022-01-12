Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 8,778 new Covid-19 cases, of which 792 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 10,91,547. Active caseload in the state now stands at 35,242.

Out of total 8,778 new infections, 5,096 were reported from quarantine centres while 3,682 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 7,071 cases of coronavirus infections Tuesday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 2,615 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Sundargarh with 1,252 new infections.

Also read: 49 students of private Engineering College in Rayagada test positive for Covid-19

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (107), Balasore (231), Bargarh (136), Bhadrak (103), Bolangir (216), Boudh (12), Cuttack (766), Deogarh (25), Dhenkanal (78), Gajapati (72), Ganjam (106), Jagatsinghpur (114), Jajpur (191), Jharsuguda (203), Kalahandi (86), Kandhamal (20), Kendrapara (46), Keonjhar (95), Koraput (161), Malkangiri (12), Mayurbhanj (338), Nabarangpur (112), Nayagarh (75), Nuapada (67), Puri (216), Rayagada (65), Sambalpur (596) and Subarnapur (87).

The State Pool reported 575 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,63,22,602 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 752.

PNN