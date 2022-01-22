Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 8,845 new Covid-19 cases, of which 927 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 11,96,140. Active caseload in the state now stands at 88,150.

Odisha also reported seven (07) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking tally in the state to 8,514 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Saturday morning. The state had reported six (06) Covid-19 fatalities Friday.

Angul reported highest deaths (two), followed by Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj and Puri districts (one each).

Out of total 8,845 new infections, 5,128 were reported from quarantine centres while 3,717 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 9,833 cases of coronavirus infections Friday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 2,528 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Sundargarh with 1,001 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (160), Balasore (290), Bargarh (141), Bhadrak (117), Bolangir (232), Boudh (93), Cuttack (628), Deogarh (55), Dhenkanal (100), Gajapati (92), Ganjam (53), Jagatsinghpur (180), Jajpur (209), Jharsuguda (144), Kalahandi (239), Kandhamal (109), Kendrapara (92), Keonjhar (110), Koraput (203), Malkangiri (50), Mayurbhanj (152), Nabarangpur (187), Nayagarh (194), Nuapada (205), Puri (165), Rayagada (221), Sambalpur (181) and Subarnapur (207).

The State Pool reported 507 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,70,59,365 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 10,390.

PNN