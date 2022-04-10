Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded eight new Covid-19 cases, of which one is in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,87,842. Active caseload in the state now stands at 152.

Out of total eight new infections, five were reported from quarantine centres while three persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 11 cases of coronavirus infections Saturday.

Khurda and Sambalpur registered highest number of new cases with two (02) persons each from these districts testing positive for the virus. It was followed by Bolangir, Cuttack and Kendrapara districts with one (01) new infection each.

Also read: Rising road deaths spark concern in Ganjam

The State Pool reported only one new case. This is the person who has come from outside Odisha and has tested positive.

A total of 3,09,08,931 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 31.

PNN