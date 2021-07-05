Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 2,803 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 9,24,699. The active caseload in the state now stands at 29,620. Out of the 2,803 new infections, 1,597 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,206 persons contracted the virus locally.

Odisha reported 52 new fatalities as of Sunday taking total tally in the state to 4,248 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Monday morning.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new Covid-19 cases with 475 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 441 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (97), Balasore (155), Bargarh (17), Bhadrak (131), Bolangir (3), Boudh (21), Deogarh (9), Dhenkanal (67), Gajapati (10), Ganjam (20), Jagatsinghpur (117), Jajpur (153), Jharsuguda (7), Kalahandi (15), Kandhamal (20), Kendrapara (119), Keonjhar (64), Koraput (65), Malkangiri (55), Mayurbhanj (193), Nabarangpur (15), Nayagarh (115), Nuapada (8), Puri (154), Rayagada (54), Sambalpur (32), Subarnapur (18) and Sundargarh (62).

The State Pool reported 91 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,41,25,511 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 3,358.

PNN