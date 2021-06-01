Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 8,735 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the I & PR department, government of Odisha said in a tweet. Of the fresh 8,735 new COVID-19 cases, 4,892 cases were from quarantine centres and 3,843 were local contact infections. In the last 24 hours, 10,405 patients have recovered, taking the total recoveries to 6,80,932.

But, the state reported highest number of 37 fresh fatalities Tuesday taking the toll in the state to 2,791, the Health and Family Welfare department said in a tweet.

Angul district reported the highest number of deaths with five persons falling prey to the virus. The other districts that reported fatalities are: Cuttack and Kalahandi (four each), Sundargarh, Khurda, Jharsuguda and Nabarangpur (three each), Kendrapara, Nuapada, Sonepur and Rayagada (two each) and Bolangir, Gajapati, Ganjam and Koraput (one each). Incidentally, all the three fatalities in Khurda district were reported from the state capital.

Khurda district topped the list with reporting 1,222 fresh cases, followed by Cuttack (673), Balasore (566), Jajpur (507), Dhenkanal (503), Puri (467), Angul (456), Kendrapara (387), Jagatsinghpur (382), Mayurbhanj (342), Nayagarh (285), Nabarangpur (264), Koraput (255), Sundargarh (244), Bargarh (193), Keonjhar (179), Kalahandi and Sambalpur (177 each), Jharsuguda (157), Ganjam and Sonepur (156 each), Bhadrak (147), Boudh (137), Malkangiri (96), Rayagada (90), Gajapati (80), Kandhamal (65), Deogarh (63), Bolangir (49) and Nuapada (40).

The State pool stood at 220. These are persons who have come from outside the state and have tested positive.

With the new COVID-19 additions, the total number of positive cases in Odisha has gone up to 7,73,732. The current active COVID-19 cases stand at 89,956.

A total of 1,18,35,365 swab samples have been cumulatively tested in Odisha so far.

