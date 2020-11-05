Bhubaneswar: A total of 1,460 persons were cured of the COVID-19 virus in Odisha in the last 24 hours, the Health and Family (H&FW) Welfare Department said in a tweet Thursday. All the cured patients have been discharged from their respective treatment facilities. The newly-cured patients took the total number of recoveries in Odisha to 2,83,533.

Earlier in the day Odisha had reported 1,385 new cases of COVID-19 infections. Hence the number of recoveries continued to be more than the new cases of infections.

The districts from which three-figure recoveries were reported were Khurda (169), Balasore (110) and Cuttack (107). All the cured patients have been provided with fitness certificates, the authorities said.

Other districts from which recoveries were reported were: Sundargah (97), Jagatsingpur (93), Keonjhar (90), Angul (84), Bolangir (67), Mayurbhanj and Nuapada (60 each), Kendrapara (50), Dhenkanal (41), Kalahandi (40), Nayagarh (35), Jharsuguda (33), Bargarh and Puri (32 each), Jajpur (29), Nabarangpur (28), Ganjam (26), Sambalpur (23), Koraput (22), Kandhamal (19), Boudh (15), Bhadrak (14), Sonepur (13), Deogarh and Malkangiri (11 each), Gajapati (10) and Rayagada (eight).

The state pool also registered 31 new cases of recoveries. These are people from outside Odisha who had been hit by the virus while staying in the state.

Odisha has been showing a steady decline in the number of daily infections. However, Chief Minister has asked administrative, healthcare and other officials as well as people of the state to be on guard keeping in mind the festive season is still on. He has asked everyone to follow all COVID-19 guidelines in a strict manner.