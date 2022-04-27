Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha recorded ten (10) new Covid-19 cases, of which one (01) is in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,88,017. Active caseload in the state now stands at 80.

Out of the total ten new infections, six were reported from quarantine centres while four persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered nine cases of coronavirus infections Tuesday.

Balasore and Khurda districts registered the highest number of new cases with three (03) persons each from these districts testing positive for the virus. It was followed by Bolangir and Sundargarh districts with two (02) new infections each.

The State Pool did not report any new case of persons coming from outside Odisha and testing positive for the virus.

A total of 3,12,38,340 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 10.

PNN