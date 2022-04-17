Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha registered ten (10) new Covid-19 cases, of which two (02) are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,87,922. Active caseload in the state now stands at 105.

Out of total ten new infections, seven were reported from quarantine centres while three persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 10 cases of coronavirus infections Saturday.

Sambalpur district registered the highest number of new cases with four (04) persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Kendrapara with three (03) new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases include: Bolangir (1) and Khurda (2).

The State Pool did not report any new case of persons coming from outside Odisha and testing positive for the virus.

A total of 3,10,46,779 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 19.

PNN