Kendrapara: Despite completing 153 years of journey, since the day when it was accorded the status of a civic body in 1869 (March 10), Kendrapara Municipality still faces scores of basic problems.

It is the first body in Odisha, but still the problems like encroachment, traffic snarl, electrification, pure drinking water supply, healthcare and waste management have gripped denizens, many locals rued.

“More than 20 ponds belonging to olden times have got buried over years. With mercury on the rise this summer, unavailability of sufficient water for drinking, other household use and irrigation purposes have added to our woes. There is no provision for collection of garbage and cleaning of the civic area on regular basis,” the residents alleged.

Several drains and ponds have got filled with garbage, thereby giving rise to mosquito-borne diseases round the year. “The Central as well as state government should give special focus on development and beautification of Kendrapara town,” the locals have demanded.

An intellectual named Amarabar Biswal said, “Kendrapara district has the second largest waterway of Odisha. Previously, the transportation through waterways was going on in nearby areas of the town.”

It is sad that in 21 wards of the civic body, two ponds alone are seen being used these days. A number of water bodies including 20 ancient ponds, canals, Gobari river have been encroached, Biswal stated.

The ponds and creeks in Kendrapara town can be restored under Jal Shakti Abhiyan, but the civic authorities are in deep slumber. It seems that the local leaderships have no will power, Biswal added.

In a similar vein, a social activist Sheikh Sabbir said, “Drainage and garbage management is badly needed. I along with other residents have drawn the attention of civic authorities in this regard, but to no avail. Ponds at Mahipal, Baniamal and new bus stand are under the civic limits and those have not been cleaned for past many years.”

In the absence of adequate planning to curb, people again encroach the evicted lands within very few days. Main and service roads in the town have become narrow over years, the activist claimed.

Government lands on Gobari river embankment and Gobari canal are now under the ownership of encroachers. “Under what circumstances the said lands were meted out to encroachers?” Sabbir asked.

Electricity utility poles are not removed during road expansions. As a result, vehicular movements get jammed on most of the roads. A second bypass road project in Kendrapara town, which was proposed much earlier, has not materialised so far, the activist expressed.

Kendrapara and Jajpur Notified Area Councils (NACs) were accorded municipality status at the same time. However, Jajpur municipal area has undergone lots of developments, activist Sheikh Amzan said.

On being contacted for her views, the newly elected chairperson of Kendrapara Municipality Sarita Sahu said, “The town has witnessed many developmental works in the last few years. New roads have been laid, parks established and electrifications carried out. Apart from above, local issues in different wards have come to the knowledge of the civic authority. The process to elevate Kendrapara town among one of the developed towns of the state will begin very soon.”

PNN