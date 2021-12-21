Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has released Rs 350 crore for disbursement as Livelihood Assistance among the poor people during the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation, official sources said.

All the families covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and State Food Security Scheme (SFSS) will be given Rs 1,000 each as livelihood assistance in all 30 districts.

In a letter, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department Additional Secretary MQ Haque Monday has requested Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC) Limited Managing Director to release the funds immediately.

“It is requested to release the funds to 30 districts immediately by crediting the amount online to the bank accounts of CCSO/CSO-cum-District Managers as per beneficiaries,” Haque mentioned in the letter, adding that the distribution has to be completed in seven days from the date of start.

For identification of the beneficiaries, the letter said that the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) card will be used as the primary ID proof. However, in case of non-availability of BSKY cards, existing NFSA and SFSS cards shall be considered as ID proof.

PTI