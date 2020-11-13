Bhubaneswar: Odisha Friday registered 1,018 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 3,07,004.
Out of the 1,018 new cases, 585 were reported from quarantine centres while 433 are local contacts.
District wise breakdown:
Covid-19 Report For 12th November
New Positive Cases : 1018
In quarantine: 585
Local contacts: 433
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 65
2. Balasore: 24
3. Bargarh: 27
4. Bhadrak: 9
5. Balangir: 67
The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 11,715.
