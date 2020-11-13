Bhubaneswar: Odisha Friday registered 1,018 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 3,07,004.

Out of the 1,018 new cases, 585 were reported from quarantine centres while 433 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown:

Covid-19 Report For 12th November New Positive Cases : 1018

In quarantine: 585

Local contacts: 433 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 65

2. Balasore: 24

3. Bargarh: 27

4. Bhadrak: 9

5. Balangir: 67 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) November 13, 2020

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 11,715.

PNN