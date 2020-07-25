Bhubaneswar: Odisha Saturday reported 1,320 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 24,013.

The death toll across the state reached 130 with ten additional deaths, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Regret to inform the demise of 10 Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals. 1. A 54-year old male of Sundergarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes. 2. A 37-year old male of Gajapati district who was also suffering from Diabetes and Hypertension. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) July 25, 2020

Out of the 1,320 new cases 887 were reported from quarantine centres while 433 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown: Angul reported six new cases, Balasore 23, Bargarh 14, Bhadrak 29, Balangir nine, Cuttack 47, Deogarh one, Gajapati 90, Ganjam 560, Jagatsinghpur three, Jajpur 23, Jharsuguda two, Kalahandi one, Kandhamal 39, Kendrapada one, Keonjhar 24, Khurda 174, Koraput 30, Nayagarh 38, Nuapada four, Puri 90, Rayagada 65, SOnepur one and Sundargarh 47.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 8,650.

PNN