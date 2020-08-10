Bhubaneswar: Odisha Monday reported 1,528 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 47,455.

14 more deaths took the death toll due to COVID-19 to 286 in the state, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Out of the 1,528 new cases, 948 were reported from quarantine centres while 580 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown: Angul reported eight new cases, Balasore 43, Bargarh 10, Bhadrak 70, Balangir 59, Boudh seven, Cuttack 72, Dhenkanal 107, Gajapati 31, Ganjam 233, Jagatsinghpur 22, Jajpur 33, Jharsuguda nine, Kalahandi 31, Kandhamal 17, Kendrapara 17, Keonjhar five, Khurda 218, Koraput 67, Malkangiri 38, Mayurbhanj 22, Nabarangpur 23, Nayagarh 32, Nuapada two, Puri 26, Rayagada 27, Sambalpur 168, Sonepur five and Sundargarh 126.

The total number o active cases in the state now stands at 15,334.

