Bhubaneswar: Odisha Saturday reported 1,643 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 44,193.

12 more deaths took the death toll in the state to 259.

Out of the 1,643 new cases, 1,018 were reported from quarantine centres while 625 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown: Angul reported 16 new cases, Balasore 73, Bargarh seven, Bhadrak two, Balangir 43, Boudh seven, Cuttack 98, Dhenkanal 36, Gajapati 35, Ganjam 274, Jagatsinghpur 21, Jajpur 36, Jharsuguda two, Kalahandi 30, Kandhamal 52, Kendrapara 14, Keonjhar three, Khurda 274, Koraput 50, Malkangiri 27, Mayurbhanj 39, Nabarangpur five, Nayagarh 40, Nuapada one, Puri 92, Rayagada 136, Sambalpur 112 and Sundargarh 118.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 15,189.

