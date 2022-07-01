Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 204 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 49 less than the previous day, taking the tally to 12,89,961, the health department said.

The new cases have been detected after testing 15,615 samples, and the positivity rate stood at 1.31 per cent.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 9,126, as no fresh fatality was reported.

Khurda reported the highest number of new cases at 376, followed by 134 in Cuttack. Eighteen children were among those newly infected.

Odisha now has 872 active COVID-19 cases.

In the last 24 hours, 61 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries to 12,79,910.

PTI