Bhubaneswar: Odisha Sunday registered 260 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally in the state to 3,31,862.

Out of the 260 new cases, 151 were reported from quarantine centres while 109 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown:

Covid-19 Report For 9th January, 2021 New Positive Cases : 260

In quarantine: 151

Local contacts: 109 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 21

2. Balasore: 2

3. Bargarh: 19

4. Bhadrak: 6

5. Balangir: 9 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) January 10, 2021

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 2,115. With the recovery of 269 patients Saturday, the total cases reached 3,27,803.

PNN