Bhubaneswar: The novel coronavirus disease continued to spread its tentacles across Odisha as the state reported three more positive cases, bringing the total to nine.

According to the Health and Family Welfare department, three persons from Bomikhal have tested positive.

“New COVID confirmed cases: Three persons of Bomikhal, Bhubaneswar test positive for COVID-19. Total number of positive cases in the State goes upto 9 now. (Cured 2, active 7),” read a tweet from the Health department.

The Health department also issued an advisory to follow lockdown rules and stay at home.

“Staying at home is the only way we can slow the spread of #COVID19. Stay at home and save yourself and your family. #odishaFightsCorona,” the Health department added.

