Bhubaneswar: Odisha Tuesday registered 319 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally in the state to 3,26,915.

Out of the 319 new cases, 184 were reported from quarantine centres while 135 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown:

Covid-19 Report For 21st December New Positive Cases: 319

In quarantine: 184

Local contacts: 135 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 35

2. Balasore: 10

3. Bargarh: 6

4. Bhadrak: 7

5. Balangir: 15 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) December 22, 2020

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 3,063. With the recovery of 309 patients Monday, the total cases reached 3,21,956.

PNN