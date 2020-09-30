Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 3,443 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 2,19,119.

Out of the 3,443 new cases, 2,017 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,426 are local contacts.

District-wise Breakdown: According to the Information & Public Relations Department, in the last 24 hours Angul recorded 100 fresh COVID-19 cases today, similarly Balasore reported 152, Bargarh 111, Bhadrak 95, Bolangir 114, Boudh 10, Cuttack 359, Deogarh 13, Dhenkanal 47, Gajapati 18, Ganjam 54, Jagatsinghpur 78, Jajpur 130, Jharsuguda 77, Kalahandi 76, Kandhamal 103, Kendrapada 101, Keonjhar 97, Khurda 601, Koraput 52, Malkangiri 29, Mayurbhanj 141, Nabarangpur 89, Nayagarh 88, Nuapada 87, Puri 132, Rayagada 29, Sambalpur 131, Sonepur 94, Sundargarh 81 and Sate Pool 154.

The total number o active cases in the state now stands at 36,743.

