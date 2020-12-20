Bhubaneswar: Odisha Friday registered 351 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally in the state to 3,26,233.

Out of the 372 new cases, 214 were reported from quarantine centres while 158 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown:

Covid-19 Report For 19th December New Positive Cases: 372

In quarantine: 214

Local contacts: 158 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 50

2. Balasore: 15

3. Bargarh: 10

4. Balangir: 12

5. Boudh: 3 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) December 20, 2020

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 3,035. With the recovery of 362 patients Saturday, the total cases reached 3,21,209.

PNN