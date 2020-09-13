Bhubaneswar: Odisha Sunday reported 3,913 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 1,50,807.

10 fresh fatalities pushed the state’s death toll to 626.

Out of the 3,913 new cases, 2,348 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,565 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown: Angul reported 103 new cases, Balasore 134, Bargarh 146, Bhadrak 123, Balangir 142, Boudh 61, Cuttack 382, Deogarh 15, Dhenkanal 74, Gajapati 16, Ganjam 86, Jagatsinghpur 108, Jajpur 128, Jharsuguda 162, Kalahandi 60, Kandhamal 86, Kendrapara 156, Keonjhar 76, Khurda 556, Koraput 100, Malkangiri 68, Mayurbhanj 147, Nabarangpur 112, Nayagarh 60, Nuapada 128, Puri 212, Rayagada 98, Sambalpur 141, Sonepur 91, Sundargarh 35 and state pool 107.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 34,849.

