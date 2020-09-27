Bhubaneswar: As many as 3,922 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours bringing the total number of infections so far in Odisha to 2,09,374, state Information and Public Relation Department said Sunday.

Out of new coronavirus cases, 2,309 were reported from quarantine centres while the remaining 1,613 were local contacts. 14 new fatalities were reported in last 24 hours taking the death toll in state to 797.

District wise breakdown: In last 24 hours Angul reported 200 fresh COVID-19 cases, similarly Balasore 72, Bargarh 154, Bhadrak 51, Bolangir 85, Boudh 48, Cuttack 380, Deogarh 8, Dhenkanal 76, Gajapati 22, Ganjam 39, Jagatsinghpur 123, Jajpur 103, Jharsuguda 109, Kalahandi 73, Kandhamal 62, Kendrapada 107, Keonjhar 212, Khurda 818, Koraput 69, Malkangiri 69, Mayurbhanj 149, Nabrangpur 40, Nayagarh 48, Nuapada 114, Puri 184, Rayagada 48, Sambalpur 117, Sonepur 25, Sundargarh 103. Meanwhile, the State Pool stands at 214.

The total number of active cases in Odisha now stands at 38,331. With the recovery of 4,761 patients Saturday, the total cases reached 1,70,193. As many as 31,11,766 COVID-19 tests have so far been conducted by state Health and Family Welfare Department.

PNN