Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 4,340 fresh COVID-19 cases Thursday, taking the total tally in the state to 1,96,888. Out of the 4,340 fresh cases, 2,517 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,823 are local contacts.

Khurda and Cuttack districts have emerged as the new hotspot of COVID-19 infections. Khurda district reported 653 new COVID-19 cases of infection while 567 persons were hit by the virus in Cuttack district.

District wise breakdown: Puri (203 new cases), Jagatsinghpur (193), Jharsuguda (174), State pool (164), Balasore (162), Jajpur (151), Kandhamal and Nabarangpur (143 each), Sundargarh (138), Sambalpur (130),Mayurbhanj (127), Sonepur (126), Angul (115), Kendrapara (109), Bargarh (108), Bhadrak (105), Ganjam and Keonjhar (90 each), Nayagarh (84), Koraput (77), Nuapada (74), Boudh (67), Rayagada (62), Kalahandi (58), Bolangir (53), Dhenkanal (56), Malkangiri (34), Deogarh (22) and Gajapati (19).

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 38,818.

It should be stated here that Wednesday Odisha reported 4,237 new cases of COVID-19 infection while the recoveries stood at 1,57,265.

