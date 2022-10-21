Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s COVID-19 tally rose to 13,35,751 Friday as 57 more people, including five children, tested positive for the infection, the health department said in a bulletin.

The death toll remained unchanged at 9,202 with no new fatalities reported since Monday.

Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, the bulletin stated.

Odisha has 465 active COVID-19 cases, while 13,26,031 people have recovered from the disease, including 73 in the last 24 hours.

PTI