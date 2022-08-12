Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 583 new Covid-19 cases, including 126 children Friday, pushing the tally to 13,21,780, a health department bulletin said.

The Covid-19 death toll rose to 9,154 as a 75-year-old man succumbed to the pathogen in Kendrapara district, it said.

The state had logged 530 infections and a fatality Thursday.

Sundargarh district reported the highest number of fresh infections at 137, followed by 77 in Khurda district.

There are now 4,407 active Covid-19 cases, of which 1,081 are in Sundargarh.

As many as 862 more people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 13,08,166.

Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities thus far.

The daily positivity rate was at 3.39 per cent as 17,201 samples were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours.