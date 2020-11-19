Bhubaneswar: Odisha Thursday registered 868 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally in the state to 3,11,788.

Out of the 868 new cases, 499 were reported from quarantine centres while 369 are local contacts.

Covid-19 Report For 18th November New Positive Cases: 868

In Quarantine: 499

Local contacts: 369 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 54

2. Balasore: 18

3. Bargarh: 21

4. Bhadrak: 13

5. Balangir: 34 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) November 19, 2020

The death toll in Odisha rose to 1592 with 17 new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. Most of these COVID-19 patients were suffering from diabetes, hypertension and other complications.

Regret to inform the demise of seventeen #COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1.A 58-year-old male of Bhadrak district.

2.A 43-year-old male of Bhubaneswar.

3.A 32-year-old male of Bhubaneswar.

4.A 54-year-old female of Cuttack district. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) November 19, 2020

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 8366.

