Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has announced a comprehensive revision of monthly vehicle hiring charges for private vehicles used by ministers, senior officials, and various government offices across the state. This revision comes after a six-year gap, with the last update having been made in 2019. According to an official notification issued by the Finance department, the revised rates will apply to different categories of officials and institutional transport vehicles used by government bodies.

The new order supersedes previous provisions issued under FDOM No. 22924/F dated August 14, 2023, and FDOM No. 2477/F dated January 29, 2024. As per the updated rates, vehicles hired for Apex Scale Officers and Ministers will now be charged at Rs 50,400 per month, up from the earlier rate of Rs 42,000. For Collectors, Superintendents of Police, and equivalent ranks, the charges have been increased from Rs 37,000 to Rs 44,400.

Similarly, vehicles used by Principal Secretaries, Commissioner-cum-Secretaries, and officers in equivalent positions will now cost Rs 36,000 per month, compared to the previous Rs 30,000. The notification also outlines revised rates for institutional transport. Buses used by colleges, training institutes, and similar institutions will now be charged based on seating capacity: Rs 58,500 for 15-seaters, Rs 71,500 for 25-seaters, and Rs 90,000 for 32-seater buses.

Additionally, the hiring rates for light goods vehicles such as TATA Ace (LGV) are set at Rs 33,500, while Mahindra, Bolero, and Tata pickups will be charged at Rs 42,000. The government has also introduced minimum mileage requirements ranging from 6 to 17 km/litre depending on the vehicle type, to promote fuel efficiency and cost control.