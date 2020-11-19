Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has directed the state government to pay Rs 1.50 lakh as compensation to the relatives of one Manda Kadraka, who was killed by security forces in a fake encounter near Dangamatia village under Kalyansinghpur Police station limits of Rayagada district February 27, 2016.

The OHRC delivered the order after hearing two petitions filed by human rights activists Biswapriya Kanungo and Prabir Kumar Das seeking compensation for the deceased’s next of the kin. The Commission perused the enquiry report submitted by Revenue Divisional Commissioner and DIG, South Western Range, Koraput before issuing the order.

The OHRC bench also rejected the authorities’ claim that the deceased was a Maoist cadre as they failed to present any evidence to corroborate their claims. Both, the DGP and Principal Secretary of the state Home department have been directed to pay the compensation within two months from the receipt of the order.

According to sources, Manda, a tribal youth was killed during a joint anti-Maoist operation by the teams of Border Security Force and District Voluntary Forces in a forest area near Dangamatia.