Bhubaneswar: School and Mass Education (S&ME) Minister Samir Ranjan Dash Wednesday formally launched online portal, RTE Paradarshi, for the admission of economically weaker sections (EWS) category of students in private schools.

The launching ceremony was organised at Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) office here.

As per the rules, all the private schools who have obtained certificate of recognition (COR) from the state government will have to register themselves in the portal and ensure 25 per cent reservation of seats for the EWS students, the S&ME minister said.

“Parents or guardians of the eligible children will have to visit the portal and select from multiple schools for admission of their wards and complete other formalities,” added the minister.

Of the 25 per cent seats, 10 per cent will be reserved for children belonging to SC/ST and SEBC categories. Besides, 5 per cent seats will be reserved for the children not having any home or settled place or those belonging to disadvantaged sections. Similarly, 10 per cent seats will be reserved for the children whose parents belong to BPL category or listed in any poverty alleviation programme of the government, elaborated the minister.

The district education officers (DEOs) will check the registration process and eligibility of the students from EWS category by verifying the documents. After that, the selection of eligible students will be done through lottery system to maintain transparency in admission, sources said.

Earlier, the S&ME department had announced dates for admission of EWS category students in 25 per cent seats in private schools for the academic year 2021-22 through the RTE Paradarshi portal.

The department released the calendar of activities regarding the functioning of online system for implementation of Section-12(1)(c) of the RTE Act, 2009.

As per the Act, private schools must reserve 25 per cent of their seats for EWS children from the neighbourhood and provide them admission from Class I onwards.

As per the calendar, the first round of student registration will be conducted from March 3 to 15. The online lottery and school allotment for the first round will be carried out March 30.

The first round of admission will be done from April 3 to 12. The second round student registration will be from April 15 to 20 and second round school admission will be from April 27 to 30.