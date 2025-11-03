Baripada: The Future Star Sports Academy of Baripada in Mayurbhanj district, which has earned national and international recognition for promoting rugby among tribal youth, is now battling a severe financial crisis that threatens its very existence.

Founded in 2019 with just five players, the academy has since trained more than 50 athletes — mostly from tribal communities — providing them free coaching, accommodation, food, and equipment. Over the years, its players have brought laurels to the district, state, and the country by winning several medals at national and international levels.

As many as 42 players from this academy have competed in national rugby championships, securing three gold medals, while three players have represented India in international tournaments and won silver medals. The institution has become a beacon of sporting excellence in Odisha, thanks to the relentless dedication of its founder and coach, Dibya Ranjan Das.

However, the academy’s future now appears uncertain. With the absence of government aid and declining local support, it is struggling to provide basic training materials, nutritious food, and sports gear to players. Salaries for staff and rent payments are also delayed, affecting morale within the team.

“We have trained many talented players and helped them reach national and international platforms,” Das said. “But the lack of financial support has made it extremely difficult to sustain our efforts. Without government or community backing, we may not be able to continue much longer.”

International rugby players Sandhyarani Tudu and Asima Rani Majhi — both products of the academy — expressed concern over the situation. “This academy gave us the platform to dream,” they said. “But now, with the financial crunch, our hopes and those of future players may remain unfulfilled.”

Although the Mayurbhanj royal family’s Mayurbhanj Foundation provides some monthly assistance, it is not enough to meet the academy’s operational expenses. “With adequate financial backing, these young athletes could achieve much greater success,” said the foundation’s representative, Bibhudatta Das.

Local social workers and sports enthusiasts have urged the community and authorities to step forward and support the academy. “Helping this institution will not only preserve a valuable sports platform but also enable tribal youth to realise their potential,” they said.

When contacted, District Sports Officer Subhasis Nayak said that the government provides assistance to players participating in national and international events. “We have not received any formal complaint regarding their difficulties, but we will look into the matter and extend necessary support as per rules,” Nayak added.