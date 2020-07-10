Bhubaneswar: Odisha Sahitya Akademi Friday declared the list of Odisha Sahitya Akademi award winners for year 2015 and 2016 across nine categories.

The winners were declared by chairman of Odisha Sahitya Akademi Harihar Mishra.

For year 2015, the winners are Nityananda Panda for novel Gotie Jodi Gaanra Kahani, Pabitra Panigrahi for short story Gapara Munha, Binapani Panda for poetry Godhuli Geeta, Sanjay Hati and Naveen Kumar Parida for drama Manchamaya Natua and Natua O Anyanya respectively, Panchanan Mishra for the essay and critical analysis Sahitya Samalochana Tattwika O Prayogika Prasanga, Dharanidhar Panigrahi for Biography Louhamanava Sardar Patel, Bijay Kumar Mohanty for Translation Tathapi Kichi Rahijiba, Rabindra Biswal for children literature Gachhatiye O Geetatiyte and Manoj Mohanty for Lyrical writing Prati Palakare Tume.

For year 2016, the winners are Laxmipriya Acharya for novel Amba, Devdas Chhotray for short story Ramaku Maribara Panchati Upaya, Bhagban Jaysingh for poetry Pheranti Ghara, Fakir Singh for drama Atmalipi O Anyanya, Prasanna Kumar Swain for essay and critical analysis Alochana Prasanga, Surendra Kumar Maharana for Biography and travelogue Professor Navin Kumar Sahu & Pradosh Patnaik for Biography and Travelogue Chalichi…Chilibi Napadibi Thaki, Sarada Ratha for Translation work Meghabahana, Debendra Choudhury for Children Literature Chuin Chadhei, Satyanarayana Mishra for lyrical writing Mishra Raaga.

The winners will be awarded after the COVID-19 situation is brought under control, said the Akademi.