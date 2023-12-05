Gajapati: Gajapati Collector Smruti Ranjan Pradhan Tuesday announced that all the primary, upper primary, high schools and anganwadi centres will remain closed December 6.

The decision has been taken anticipating heavy rainfall due to the cyclone Michaung. Notably, all schools are closed today for Prathamashtami.

The IMD has issued Orange and Yellow warnings for heavy to very heavy rainfall in most of the southern Odisha districts.

Met sources said squally windspeed reaching 35-45kmph gusting to 55kmph are likely to prevail in and off Odisha coast till the afternoon of December 5 evening and subsequently it will decrease.

It also said there will be some damage to the standing crops and vegetables and temporary water logging in the low-lying areas.

PNN & Agencies