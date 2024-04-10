Bhubaneswar: A joint operation by the Special Operation Group (SOG) of Odisha police and the District Voluntary Force (DVF) in bordering areas of Bargarh and Balangir districts has successfully destroyed Maoist camps within the Gandhamardan forest.

The joint operation was initiated Tuesday in response to intelligence indicating the presence of Red rebels within Odisha’s Bolangir district.

According to police sources, during an intensive combing operation inside the Gandhamardan forest area Monday, Maoists suddenly opened fire upon encountering security personnel, who promptly retaliated, leading to an exchange of fire that lasted several hours.

As the fierce gun battle persisted and security personnel mounted an aggressive attack, the Maoists managed to flee the scene, leaving behind a large quantity of Maoist articles.

Sources indicate that at least two Maoist camps were destroyed during the gun battle.

Security personnel have further intensified the combing operation to flush out the Maoist elements from the area.

UNI