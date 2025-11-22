Bhubaneswar: The state government has requested the Centre for early evacuation of 7.60 lakh metric tons of rice procured by the state within the time frame specified by the Union government, an official said Friday.

State’s Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra, who met the Union Consumer Welfare, Public Food Distribution Minister Prahallad Joshi recently in New Delhi, also pressed forth the release of 8178.19 cr of pending paddy subsidy claims.

Patra requested Joshi for early release of subsidy claims prioritising the settlement of major pending dues of the three financial years from 2020 to 2023. He also requested the evacuation of rice from the state for the smooth conduct of the upcoming procurement cycle. Necessary instructions may be issued to Food Corporation of India (FCI) to expedite the evacuation within the time frame specified. Minister Patra also demanded an enhancement of the procurement target of rice for the kharif season. Joshi assured all possible help to state. On this occasion, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh, along with other senior officers, were present.