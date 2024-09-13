New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Odisha, with its rich biodiversity and vast resources, coupled with an enabling industry ecosystem is set to contribute efficiently to the Indian Bioeconomy, said Science and Technology Minister Krushna Chandra Patra at Global BioIndia (GBI) 2024. The three-day flagship event by the Department of Biotechnology, under Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India commenced at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, Thursday.

A special ‘Odisha Pavilion’ featured at the GBI, highlights the state’s biotechnology potential, with focus on Indian bio-economy at the global event. On the occasion, Patra inaugurated the pavilion, which showcases various innovative biotechnology startups of the state. During the event, Patra visited different stalls from the state and appreciated their products and solutions.

He also invited national and international investors to consider Odisha as a prime destination for the biotechnology industry and enterprise. Patra will deliver a keynote address during a technical session on ‘Blue Economy’ September 14, which will focus on India’s maritime resources. Science and Technology principal secretary Chithra Arumugam also toured the pavilion and said, “Under the Odisha Biotechnology Policy 2024, the state government is prioritising and focusing more on the biotechnology sector. We have brought innovative startups, academicians and researchers to GBI 2024 who will get exposure to the futuristic trends in the sector.” “Our aim is to foster innovation in Odisha biotechnology by supporting startups to develop their products and solutions, connect them with investors and help in industrialising their ideas,” she added.

The state delegation team included senior officials of the department, representatives from various research institutions and researchers. GBI hosted different sessions on specific policies and investment initiatives, introduced by different states to promote the biotechnology industry. Arumugam will also attend ‘State Roundtable’ conference September 13 to discuss various initiatives by the state government.