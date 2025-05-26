Puri: In light of the ongoing dispute with West Bengal over the naming of the Digha temple as a “Dham,” the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee (SJTMC) Monday decided to patent certain words and logos associated with the 12th-century shrine in Odisha.

A proposal to this effect was approved at the SJTMC meeting chaired by the Gajapati Maharaja of Puri, Dibyasingha Deb, and attended by ex-officio members including Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee, Puri District Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain, Puri SP Vinit Agarwal, and others.

“The SJTA will soon apply to patent terms like Mahaprasad (bhog), Srimandir (temple), Shree Jagannath Dham (place), Shreekshetra (place), and Purushottam Dham (place), among others. A proposal in this regard has been approved by the SJTMC,” said SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee, an IAS officer, while addressing reporters.

Padhee noted that patenting specific words and logos related to the Jagannath Temple would serve as a legal instrument to protect the cultural, religious and spiritual identity of the Puri temple.

“This will help prevent misuse of the 12th century’s original spiritual identity and unauthorised use of its sacred terminology,” he added.

Regarding the ongoing row with the West Bengal government over the alleged misuse of the term Jagannath Dham, Padhee said the matter would be addressed by the state governments.

Deb said, “The West Bengal government cannot use the term ‘Jagannath Dham’ for their temple at Digha. This is against Hindu scriptures and the age-old tradition of Lord Jagannath.”

Replying to a query, the Gajapati Maharaja asserted that the issue should be resolved amicably between the two state governments, as the Digha Temple is a project developed by the West Bengal government.

“It is better to settle the matter through dialogue instead of seeking legal shelter,” Deb said.

State Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan added, “Our Chief Minister has already written a letter to his West Bengal counterpart. As that letter remains unanswered, the state is considering legal action.”

The SJTMC also discussed preparations for the upcoming annual Rath Yatra, scheduled for June 27.

Padhee said, “The SJTMC has decided to form a ‘Pahandi Dala’ (idol procession team) for each chariot during the Rath Yatra, with the number of servitors to be finalised by the SJTA, Puri Collector, Chhatisa Nijog (servitors’ body), and other stakeholders in a future meeting.”

The committee also reached a consensus on ensuring smooth arrangements for the Rath Yatra and related rituals.

Detailed discussions were held on the Snana Yatra (bathing ritual), Ghosa Yatra (chariot procession), and Bahuda Yatra (return chariot festival).

Special focus will be placed on the smooth Pahandi (procession) of the idols onto the chariots and their return to the temples.

Responding to another query, Padhee said non-servitors would be strictly prohibited from accessing the chariots.

“Strong action will be taken against violators,” he said, adding that carrying mobile phones on the chariots would also be banned. “This will amount to criminal charges,” he warned.

Padhee further said that the committee discussed additional issues such as the relocation of the Hundi (donation box) from inside the temple, and the imposition of restrictions on the height of buildings around the Shree Mandir and Gundicha Temple to prevent disruptions to rituals.

“The Urban Development Department will be informed, and a formal request will be made to the government to enforce this restriction,” he said.

The meeting also discussed on the safety of the Ratna Bhandar (temple treasury) and the protection and proper management of the landed properties of Lord Jagannath.