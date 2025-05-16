Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has set up the State Transgender Welfare Board to look into the rehabilitation and welfare of transgender persons, according to a notification.

Around 30,000 transgender persons live in the state, officials said.

The board has been formed in accordance with the provisions of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, said the notification issued by the Department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Thursday.

The board, headed by Social Security Minister Nityananda Gond, will have 12 members and monitor the implementation of schemes adopted for the transgender community, officials said.

The board will have two members from the transgender community, apart from representatives from departments such as Health, Panchayati Raj, Housing & Urban Development, Skill Development, Higher Education, and School & Mass Education.

It will look after education, employment, housing and health schemes for transgender persons, implementation of transgender policy, and implementation of various welfare initiatives meant for them, the notification said.

Odisha is the 20th state to form the transgender welfare board, officials said.

All Odisha Kinner & TG Association president Pratap Sahoo welcomed the decision, stating that it has been a long-standing demand of the community.

PTI