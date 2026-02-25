Bhubaneswar: Odisha has earned global recognition by securing two new entries in the World Book of Records for terracotta craft at the ‘Grand Terracotta Craft Creation’ event organised by the Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Department.

A total of 1,000 terracotta artisans participated in the competition, setting a new record for the highest number of participants in a single event. Additionally, seven skilled artisans broke the previous record for the number of terracotta items crafted within a set time.

In a remarkable feat, terracotta artisan Sebak Rana from Bargarh crafted 310 clay glasses in just one hour, securing the top position. Other record-setting artisans included Madhab Muduli from Nayagarh (248 items), Thana Sundar Rana from Bolangir (232 items), Ramesh Chandra Muduli from Balasore (230 items), Bijay Behera from Angul (227 items), Basant Rana from Bolangir (219 items) and Makar Ketan Sahu from Kendrapara (218 items).

It is noteworthy to mention that the previous record was held by Michael Weber from the USA, who made 212 clay items in one hour. Odisha’s artisans have now surpassed this milestone, showcasing the skill and tradition of Indian terracotta art.