Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Tuesday signed an MoU with the Union Ministry of Water Resources for the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0, making provision for tap water connections to all houses in the state.

The agreement was signed in New Delhi, with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi attending the event virtually from the Lok Seva Bhavan. Union Minister for Water Resources, C R Patil and Minister of State, B Somanna, were also present at the event in the national capital.

Majhi said 77.3 per cent of families in the country have got tap water connection till now, and the extension of this mission till 2028 is a significant step towards achieving the goal of ‘Har Ghar Jal’.

He said that Odisha has prepared a roadmap for the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0.

The CM said the IDs of around 5,000 rural piped water schemes have been prepared through the ‘Sujalam Bharat’ platform, and the financial coordination of all the schemes has been completed.

The Odisha government spends about 40 per cent of funds on the Jal Jeevan Mission, he said, adding that citizen-centric services have been strengthened through the ‘Vasudha’ Helpline, WhatsApp services and digital grievance platforms.