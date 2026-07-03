Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Friday signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with IHI Corporation, a leading Japanese Industrial company, and the Gurugram-based ACME Group to promote collaboration in clean energy, advanced manufacturing and industrial development.

According to an official statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the state government also hosted an “Interaction with Japanese Business Delegates” during the signing of MoC.

“The MoC reflects the shared commitment of the Government of Odisha, IHI Corporation and ACME Group to explore opportunities for establishing large-scale clean energy and industrial projects in the State, leveraging Odisha’s resource strength, industrial ecosystem and policy support. The collaboration is expected to facilitate technology transfer, promote sustainable industrialisation and generate significant employment and economic opportunities,” said the state govt.

The state government further added that the proposed projects will involve a cumulative investment of Rs 67,000 crore and generate employment opportunities for around 7,000 people in Odisha. This includes a 0.4 MTPA green ammonia project at Gopalpur–Tata SEZ with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore and employment potential of 3,400, along with an associated jetty-less floating terminal infrastructure involving an additional investment of Rs 1,000 crore.

Further, a 0.8 MTPA green ammonia project at Paradeep is proposed with an investment of Rs 34,000 crore and employment potential of 3,600, along with a methanol project involving an investment of Rs 12,000 crore.

The event was held in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Industry Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, Chief Secretary and senior officials of the state government, members from the World Bank Group and distinguished representatives from Japan.

The Japanese delegation included senior leadership from IHI Corporation, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc., and other leading Japanese enterprises present in Odisha. Senior leadership from ACME Group also participated in the programme, alongside officials from the Embassy of Japan, industry associations, and representatives from leading industries.

The Interaction with Japanese Business Delegates served as a platform to deepen economic engagement between Odisha and Japan and to showcase the State’s rapidly expanding industrial ecosystem, world-class infrastructure and investor-friendly governance. Discussions focused on opportunities across sectors such as green hydrogen and green ammonia, advanced manufacturing, aerospace, shipbuilding, machinery, steel, chemicals, logistics, industrial infrastructure and renewable energy.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Majhi said, “Japan has been one of India’s most trusted development and investment partners, recognised globally for technological excellence, innovation and long-term commitment. The signing of this Memorandum of Cooperation with IHI Corporation and ACME Group marks another important milestone in Odisha’s industrial journey. We welcome Japanese enterprises to partner with us in building globally competitive industries that create quality employment, foster technology transfer and contribute towards ‘Samruddha Odisha 2036’ and Viksit Bharat 2047.