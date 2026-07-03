Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has sought feedback from public on revised textbooks for class 1-4 within seven days after uploading the corrected digital copies of the books on official websites.

The move follows the detection of a large number of factual, typographical, and printing errors in the SCERT-prepared textbooks for Classes 1 to 8, introduced for the 2026-27 academic session. As many as 1,678 errors were detected in the textbooks.

The government sought feedback from public, teachers, students and parents through its official Twitter handle EducationOdisha.

“The revised drafts for primary classes have been made available on websites of SME Department, Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA), and State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). Stakeholders are requested to submit their views and suggestions via email at textbookscertodisha@gmail.com or through the Vidya Samiksha (Bidya Samiksha) Centre helpline number 18003456722,” SME department said in a post X Thursday.

ଏହି ସୂଚନା ଜରିଆରେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ଅବଗତି ନିମନ୍ତେ ଜଣାଇ ଦିଆଯାଉଛି କି ପ୍ରଥମରୁ ଚତୁର୍ଥ ଶ୍ରେଣୀ ପାଇଁ ଉଦ୍ଦିଷ୍ଟ ସଂଶୋଧିତ ପାଠ୍ୟପୁସ୍ତକ ଗୁଡିକୁ ବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟ ଓ ଗଣଶିକ୍ଷା ବିଭାଗ, ଶିକ୍ଷକ ଶିକ୍ଷା ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶାଳୟ ଏବଂ ରାଜ୍ୟ ଶିକ୍ଷା ଗବେଷଣା ଓ ପ୍ରଶିକ୍ଷଣ ପରିଷଦ ଏବଂ ଓସେପାର ୱେବସାଇଟରେ ଦିଆଯାଇଛି l ଦୟାକରି ପୁସ୍ତକ ଗୁଡିକ ସମ୍ବନ୍ଧରେ… — EducationOdisha (@SMEOdisha) July 2, 2026

Earlier, School and Mass Education (SME) department secretary N Thirumala Naik had announced Wednesday that revised textbooks, incorporating necessary corrections, would be uploaded for feedback.

“After considering all the suggestions and feedback received, the textbooks will be finalised and published,” he had said.

Naik also said that the printed revised textbooks containing corrected information will be shared with teachers to ensure uninterrupted teaching and learning.

The issue relating to the error-ridden textbooks sparked a statewide agitation with the opposition BJD and Congress hitting the streets and demanding immediate resignation of School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond and a CBI probe into the irregularities in printing, publication and circulation of textbooks for the students of Class 1 to 8.

The state government has already suspended four senior officers and initiated disciplinary proceedings against six other officers over the lapses following the report of a high-level inquiry committee headed by development commissioner D K Singh.

The government has also said that the new error-free textbooks will soon be provided to students.