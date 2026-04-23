Bhubaneswar: Odisha remained in the grip of severe heatwave as temperatures surged across coastal and western regions, with the India Meteorological Department warning that the conditions are likely to persist for at least five more days.

Heatwave conditions were reported in Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Bolangir districts, while a yellow warning was issued for 17 districts, including Ganjam, Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, Balasore and Sundargarh, indicating severe heat and high humidity.

Jharsuguda recorded the highest temperature in the country at 44.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Dhenkanal at 43.2 degrees Celsius, according to IMD data.

The prolonged spell of extreme heat has caused widespread discomfort, with residents experiencing high temperatures and oppressive humidity during both day and night.

IMD officials said heatwave conditions, along with warm nights, are expected to continue in several districts, with areas such as Kandhamal and Bolangir likely to see particularly humid weather.

Some relief is expected in southern districts, including Malkangiri and Koraput, where light rain, thunderstorms, lightning and winds of 30-40 kph are likely over the next two days.