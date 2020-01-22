Cuttack: The Odisha State Bar Council, in a letter to Bar Council of India (BCI), Wednesday recommended disciplinary action against the office bearers of 17 bar associations of western Odisha for continuing with their cease-work agitation despite a Supreme Court order to the contrary.

The recommendation for disciplinary action also includes the names of the members of Central Action Committee spearheading the agitation for establishment of a High Court bench in western Odisha.

In a release issued by JK Samantsinghar, secretary of Odisha State Bar Council, the latter recommended to the BCI to initiate disciplinary action against the office-bearers of 17 bar associations as well as the Central Action Committee.

The agitating bars included District Bar Association, Bolangir, Sambalpur Bar Association, Bar Association Bonai, Rajgangpur Bar Association , Bar Association, Padampur, Kuchinda Bar Association, Atabira Bar Association, District Bar Association, Deogarh, Bar Association, Redhakhole, Sohela Bar Association, Barpali Bar Association, Sonepur Bar Association, Birmaharajpur Bar Association, Binka Bar Association, Tarabha Bar Association, Loisingha Bar Association, District Bar Association, Jharsuguda and members of Central Action Committee (CAC).

The members of these bar associations and members of the CAC are on a cease-work agitation demanding establishment of a High Court bench in western Odisha. The concerned bar associations are continuing with their stir despite the Supreme Court directing them to withdraw and join court work.

The apex court has adopted a stern view against the agitating bar associations. The Supreme Court, in a recent ruling, said strict action would be taken against bar members who continue with their agitations including cancellation of their licences.

The BCI and Odisha State Bar Council had requested the agitating bars to rescind the path of agitation failing which they were warned of disciplinary action. After the SC order, some bars withdrew from the stie while many are still continuing with their agitations.

The SC also directed that if a bar indulges in agitation leading to the closure of a court, then cases in that court will be transferred to a nearest court. Accordingly, a full bench of the Orissa High Court recently decided to transfer the cases of the agitating bars to the nearest courts.