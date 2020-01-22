Cuttack: The Odisha State Bar Council (SBC), in a letter to Bar Council of India (BCI), Wednesday recommended disciplinary action against the office-bearers of 17 bar associations of western Odisha for indulging in ceasework agitation despite a Supreme Court order to the contrary.

The recommendation for disciplinary action also includes the names of members of the Central Action Committee spearheading the agitation demanding a High Court bench in western Odisha.

A press release issued by JK Samantasinghar, secretary of Odisha State Bar Council said it was recommended to the BCI to initiate disciplinary action against the office-bearers of 17 bar associations and the Central Action Committee (CAC).

The agitating bars included District Bar Association, Bolangir, Bar Associations of Sambalpur, Bonai, Rajgangpur, Padampur, Kuchinda, Atabira, Deogarh, Redhakhole, Sohela, Barpali , Sonepur, Birmaharajpur, Binka, Tarabha, Loisingha, District Bar Association of Jharsuguda and members of CAC.

The members of these bar associations and that of CAC are on a ceasework agitation demanding establishment of a High Court bench in western Odisha. The concerned bar associations are continuing with their agitation despite the Supreme Court directing them to withdraw and join court work. The apex court has adopted a stern view against the agitating bar associations. The Supreme Court, in a recent ruling, said strict action would be taken against bar members who continue with their agitations including cancellation of their licences.

The BCI and SBC had urged the agitating bars to rescind stir failing which they were warned of disciplinary action. After the apex court order, some bars withdrew from the stir while many are still continuing with their agitations.

The SC also directed that if a bar indulges in agitation leading to the closure of a court, then cases in that court would be transferred to a nearest court. Accordingly, a bench of Orissa High Court recently decided to transfer cases of the agitating bars to the nearest courts.