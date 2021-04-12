Bhubaneswar: The State Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved nine major proposals Monday.

After the meeting, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra briefed journalists and said that the decisions of the Cabinet were in relation to the departments of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe, General Administration and Public Grievance, Health and Family Welfare, Parliamentary Affairs and Steel and Mines.

Major decisions included establishment of Bagchi-Karunashraya Palliative Care centre and Bagchi-Shankara Cancer care centre in Bhubaneswar, continuation of the ANWESHA scheme for providing quality education to ST SC students, amendment of Odisha welfare service rules-1992 and amendment of Odisha Subordinate welfare service rules-1992.

PNN