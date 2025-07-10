Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Law Commission convened its inaugural meeting Wednesday here at Toshali Bhawan. Justice Bishwanath Rath chaired the session, joined by the Law department Principal Secretary Manas Ranjan Barik, Professor Lalit Kumar Deb, senior advocate Surya Prasad Mishra, and Sourya Chandra Mohapatra. The Commission discussed five key agenda items in its first meeting, including unveiling its official logo and public email ID (oslc703@gmail.com).

The session also focused on legal issues requiring attention from the state government. In accordance with Clause 19(1) of the resolution passed by the Law Department 16.03.2016, the appointments of Professor Lalit Kumar Deb, senior advocate Surya Prasad Mishra, and Sourya Chandra Mohapatra to the Sub-Committee of the Odisha State Law Commission were approved.

Additionally, under Clause 14(2), the Commission approved the role of the Secretary in evaluating all applications or requests for legal reform, legal aid, or consultation received from various departments, authorities, and institutions of the State Government. The Secretary is authorised to provide necessary advice, recommendations, and correspondence on behalf of the Commission, as per an official statement from the Commission’s office.