Bhubaneswar: The STF of Odisha police has arrested a drug peddler and seized brown sugar (heroin) weighing 1,060 grams and other incriminating materials from his possession.

STF sources here Saturday said acting on an intelligence input, a raid was conducted by the STF Bhubaneswar at Nimapara under Puri district on the night of January 5.

During the operation, a drug peddler identified as Sujit Kumar Mohanty was apprehended and contraband brown sugar of 1 kg 60 gms besides other incriminating materials were recovered from his possession, they added.

The sources further said the accused person could not produce any valid authority in support of possession of such contraband materials, for which he was arrested and will be forwarded to the court of District & Sessions Judge cum Special. Judge, Puri.

A case under section 21(c) of NDPS Act 1985 was registered against him and the investigation is on, the source added.

UNI